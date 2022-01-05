Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AQUA opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.