$461.29 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $461.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.30 million to $475.80 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $474.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

