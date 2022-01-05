Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

