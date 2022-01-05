Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

