Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMPI. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $149,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

