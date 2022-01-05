Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in FirstService were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.92. 1,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,673. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $132.13 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.06.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.