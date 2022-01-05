Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Stephens

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.25.

SAIA opened at $317.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.29. Saia has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

