RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

RealReal stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,328. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in RealReal by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 109,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in RealReal by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 197,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

