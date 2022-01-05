The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,523,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $94,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

SO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.63. 87,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,906. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.