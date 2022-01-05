TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 47,500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of TransUnion worth $136,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.84. 5,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

