Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

