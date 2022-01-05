Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.