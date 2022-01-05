360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Financial Comparison

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus target price of $35.79, indicating a potential upside of 74.15%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 113.30%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.50 $535.88 million $5.46 3.76 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Sunlight Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.