$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to post $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

