Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $2,716,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.87. The company had a trading volume of 288,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The firm has a market cap of $942.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.95. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

