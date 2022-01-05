Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Expands By 126.1%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRKR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Creek Road Miners has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.34.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

