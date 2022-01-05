Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Expands By 126.1%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CRKR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Creek Road Miners has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.34.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.