JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Up 130.3% in December

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of JOFF stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

