TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.22. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 585,367 shares trading hands.

TGA has been the subject of several research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.