TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.22. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 585,367 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.85.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

