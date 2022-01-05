Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Isoray shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 526,472 shares changing hands.
ISR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Isoray by 4,807.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
