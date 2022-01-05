Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Isoray shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 526,472 shares changing hands.

ISR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Isoray by 4,807.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

