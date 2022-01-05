Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Isoray shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 526,472 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Get Isoray alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.