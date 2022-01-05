Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of Skyworks Solutions worth $141,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.39. 13,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,973. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

