Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $123,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 23,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.74.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $271.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average of $264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

