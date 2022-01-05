Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.66. 486,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,382,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.