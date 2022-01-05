Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. 819,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $175.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Cybin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

