Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.93 ($93.11).

ETR BAS opened at €65.31 ($74.22) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.35 and a 200 day moving average of €64.21.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

