Hiscox’s (HSX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 970 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.99) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,009 ($13.60) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004 ($13.53).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 890.60 ($12.00) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,021.50 ($13.76). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 843.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 863.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.27.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

