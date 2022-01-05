Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.59) to GBX 1,840 ($24.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.72) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,696 ($22.85).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,272.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,362.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,197.50 ($16.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.66). The company has a market capitalization of £11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

