Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 175 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of EOG traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

