Rossmore Private Capital Buys 2,432 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

