Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,445 shares of company stock worth $13,357,818. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,536,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 9.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

