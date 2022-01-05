Head-To-Head Comparison: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76% Bristow Group -9.22% 0.22% 0.10%

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Bristow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 11.59 -$40.05 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.80 -$56.09 million ($3.84) -8.71

Blade Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blade Air Mobility and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 77.71%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions. It is located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

