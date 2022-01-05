Head-To-Head Contrast: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 8 0 2.67 Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.14%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.11 -$1.21 billion $1.68 12.54 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.67 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.27

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48% Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Amplify Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

