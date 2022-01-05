Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNA. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.50 ($72.16).

Shares of VNA opened at €48.91 ($55.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.07. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

