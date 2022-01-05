Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of EXTR opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.89. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

