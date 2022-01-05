Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESEA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 10.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euroseas by 212.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 238,809 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

