BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €65.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNP. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.08 ($73.96).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €63.25 ($71.88) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a one year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.31.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

