Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 18,235 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NVIDIA by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after buying an additional 8,071,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,853,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,041,256,000 after buying an additional 7,329,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $303.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.36. The company has a market capitalization of $759.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

