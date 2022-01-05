Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 96,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

