Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Increases By 35.9%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UK opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80. Ucommune International has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.06.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter. Ucommune International had a negative net margin of 59.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

