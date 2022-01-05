Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Increases By 35.9%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UK opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80. Ucommune International has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.06.
Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter. Ucommune International had a negative net margin of 59.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%.
Ucommune International Company Profile
Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.
