Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of UNP opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $253.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

