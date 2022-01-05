Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.53.

RPD stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,316 shares of company stock worth $11,400,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,098 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

