Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $830.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $845.18.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,149.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.04, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,074.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $850.93. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.