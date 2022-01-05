Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.26 ($4.84).

CEC1 opened at €6.90 ($7.84) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a 12 month high of €7.60 ($8.64). The stock has a market cap of $18.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

