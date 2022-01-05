JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ETR JST opened at €51.60 ($58.64) on Tuesday. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($45.57) and a 12-month high of €57.80 ($65.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.55 and a 200 day moving average of €50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

