loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

loanDepot stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

