Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €100.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.44 ($116.41).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €90.28 ($102.59) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.18. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

