Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Monro by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.