JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $477.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

