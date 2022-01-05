Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post sales of $279.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $294.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of PB opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

